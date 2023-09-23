HANOVER, Ind. (WANE) – Trine fell to 2-2 on the season after a 38-14 loss at Hanover on Saturday afternoon.

After averaging nearly 50 points per game through the first three weeks of the season, Trine was held to a season-low 14 points on offense. The Thunder also committed three turnovers in Saturday’s loss.

Hanover jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, but Trine cut into the deficit just before halftime on a Alex Price touchdown pass to Kale Lawson.

After another Hanover score, Xaine Kirby brought Trine back to within three on a touchdown run in the third quarter. Hanover ended the game by scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Trine kicks off MIAA conference play next Saturday at Alma college. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.