FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Milwaukee spoiled Purdue Fort Wayne’s senior night with a 53-51 win, despite a late rally by the Mastodon women.

After trailing by as much as 17 in the third quarter, Purdue Fort Wayne rallied to tie the game at 51 with just under two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee’s Emma Wittmershaus then drew a foul on Sylare Starks in the final seconds and hit two free three throws to ice the game.

Abbigail Stephens led the Mastodons off the bench with 13 points. Aubrey Stupp was the lone starter to finish in double figures.

Purdue Fort Wayne will play on the road in a Horizon League Tournament first round matchup on Tuesday night.