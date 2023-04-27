FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead grad Justin Miller secured his spot in Mastodon history on Wednesday, as the fifth-year senior is now the program’s all-time leader in career strikeouts.

Miller came into Wednesday’s contest against Dayton tied with Jason Horvath for the program lead with 210 strikeouts, but whiffed five batters over 2.1 innings of relief to secure the top spot for himself.

Horvath pitched for the Dons from 2001-04.

Miller will look to add to his total this weekend when the Dons head to Northern Kentucky for a three-game conference series against the Norse beginning on Friday.