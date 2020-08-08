Mid-American Conference announces postponement of fall sports

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – As announced earlier today, the Mid-American Conference (MAC) has postponed all scheduled fall contests, as well as MAC championships, due to continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Our Cardinals have continued to show great resilience and determination through the challenges the COVID-19 crisis has created,” said Geoffrey S. Mearns, Ball State University President. “Although our teams will not have the opportunity to compete this fall, I believe it is important to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes. At Ball State, that same priority of wellness exists for all of our students, faculty and staff. Unlike campus residential and academic settings, the field of competition can limit proper physical distancing and creates conflicts with the use of masks or face coverings. I respect the advice from our medical experts who have advised that this postponement is currently the safest path forward.”

In consultation with the MAC, Ball State will explore potential opportunities for the 2021 Spring semester. The Conference will continue to consult with its Medical Advisory Panel and will monitor developments surrounding the pandemic with state and local health officials, the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and governmental entities.

“These extraordinary times continue to impact the college athletics landscape and that impact is felt greater today for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans,” said Beth Goetz, Ball State University Director of Athletics. “As former student-athletes, the president and I empathize with our student-athletes. We will continue to explore the best opportunities to train while our primary focus remains on the safety and well-being of our Ball State students as they prepare for the start of the academic year.”