BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Mike Woodson has added another big man from the transfer portal.

On Saturday, former Miami forward Anthony Walker announced he is heading to Indiana for the 2023-24 season. Walker played in 37 games this past season, averaging 2.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per game while helping the Hurricanes advance to the Final Four.

Indiana also added forward Kel’el Ware from the transfer portal shortly after the college basketball season wrapped up.