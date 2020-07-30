MIAA postpones conference games, but Trine proceeding with fall sports

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association has postponed conference competition and tournaments until later in the year due to the pandemic, but Trine University is one of three MIAA schools still attempting to play this fall.

“THE THUNDER WILL BE PLAYING FOOTBALL,” according to a social media post by Trine football coach Troy Abbs. He added that the program has worked hard to put a plan in place to play this season.

In response to a question of whether this means Trine will play football both in the fall and the spring, Abbs replied, “More to come!”

Thunder Football players and fans. The MIAA has postponed contests for the fall. However, THE THUNDER WILL BE PLAYING FOOTBALL. Our administration, trainers, and football program has worked tirelessly to develop a plan for a safe return to play this fall. More to come! — Troy Abbs (@CoachAbbs) July 30, 2020

The MIAA will postpone fall conference contests and tournaments until second semester of 2020-2021 academic year. https://t.co/E0XlwnQFqM pic.twitter.com/mgiHkqtjMO — #D3MIAA Sports (@MIAA1888) July 30, 2020

Though the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) has postponed conference competition and tournaments until later in the year due to ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, it noted that conference members Trine, Adrian College and Calvin University, in conjunction with the conference’s commitment to offering engaging experiences for student-athletes, will continue to develop plans to participate safely in fall sports.

“Following NCAA recommendations and with the health and safety of our student-athletes always being paramount, we are committed to provide engaging athletic experiences for all Trine student-athletes,” said Matt Land, assistant vice president for athletics. “This includes extensive team activities that include practice, skills development, strength and conditioning, leadership and professional development opportunities, and, where possible, actual competition. We are still working on details, but we are excited about the possibilities.”

Specific events will be announced once scheduled.

Measures at Trine, Land said, include COVID-19 testing for athletes when they arrive on campus, extensive cleaning of athletic facilities, and limiting locker room access to team members.

Trine’s athletic department continues to work closely with medical staff, the student health center, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, local, county and state officials and Parkview Health to prepare for fall sports.

“We have engaged the best minds on the subject in the region and are using every resource to protect the health and safety or our athletes, fans and staff,” Land said.

