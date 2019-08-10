“Meet the Cougars” event preps USF fans for upcoming season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Star Financial Bank of Coventry hosted a “Meet the Cougars” event on Friday afternoon with the Saint Francis football season right around the corner.

USF has testing and meetings on Monday then holds its first practice of the season Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

The Cougars are coming off a 10-3 season that saw them reach the NAIA national semifinals. USF had won the national title the previous two seasons.

USF’s first game is September 7 at the University of St. Francis in Illinois.