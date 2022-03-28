FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School graduate and Marquette University sharpshooter Karissa McLaughlin will compete in the 33rd annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships on Thursday in New Orleans.

McLaughlin played her first four years of college basketball for Purdue, setting the program record for most three pointers made in a career with 244.

As a grad transfer at Marquette this season McLaughlin led MU with 87 threes made while talling 13.1 points per game for a squad that finished 23-11 overall.

The nation’s top dunkers and shooters are set to square off at Xavier University of Louisiana’s Convocation Center on Thursday. The event will air live at 9 p.m. on ESPN.