WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – After having reconstructive ankle surgery this past July, Karissa McLaughlin was originally set to miss the entire 2020-21 season while recovering. However, recovery has gone better than planned, and the Homestead graduate and 2017 Indiana Miss Basketball is back suiting up for the Boilermakers.

In just her second game back Karissa tallied 13 points in 13 minutes as Purdue bested Nebraska 83-72 at Mackey Arena. McLaughlin was 5-of-6 from the floor.