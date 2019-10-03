McLaughlin ready for junior season with Boilermakers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Last season Homestead graduate Karissa McLaughlin became just the third sophomore in Purdue women’s basketball history to be named First-Team All-Big Ten. That means the spotlight will no doubt be on the Purdue point guard as she enters her junior season in West Lafayette.

The 2016 Indiana Miss Basketball, McLaughlin already has an impressive resume. That includes leading Purdue at 15.0 points a game last season, eighth-most in the Big Ten. She also tied Purdue’s single-season 3-point record with 88 triples last season. Just two year into her college career she stands ninth all-time at Purdue with 163 3-pointers made.