McLaughlin nets 15, but Purdue falls to Maryland

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Taylor Mikesell’s 3-point shooting and Stephanie Jones’ inside presence gave No. 6 Maryland the perfect combination to pull away from Purdue 74-62 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Mikesell made six 3s and scored 22 points. Jones finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Big Ten regular-season co-champs advanced to the tourney semifinals for the sixth straight year.

Dominique Oden and Homestead High School grad and Fort Wayne native Karissa McLaughlin each had 15 points for Purdue.

The Boilermakers have lost seven of 10 and must now wait 10 days to see if they’ll make the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland swung the game after Mikesell’s 3 to close the third quarter spurred a 12-0 run.