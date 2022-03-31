NEW ORLEANS (WANE) – Homestead grad Karissa McLaughlin competed in the 33rd State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships on Thursday night in New Orleans.

McLaughlin tallied eight points in the first round and did not advance in the Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Championship.

The 2017 Indiana Miss Basketball during her senior season at Homestead, McLaughlin started her college career at Purdue where she became the program’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made. She played this season as a graduate transfer at Marquette where she averaged over 13 points a game and led the Golden Eagles in 3-pointers made.