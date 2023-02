FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School graduate Dan McKeeman poured in 23 points to lead Saint Francis over visiting Goshen 97-62 on Wednesday night at the Hutzell Athletic Center.

Antwaan Cushingberry and Branden Northern each added 13 points for the Cougars, while Brayton Bailey chipped in 12 points and Evan Lowden tallied 10 points and 13 rebounds.