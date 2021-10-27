McKeeman drills 8 threes as St. Francis rolls UM-Dearborn in opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll graduate Dan McKeeman went 8-for-10 on threes Wednesday night at the Hutzell Athletic Center to lead second-ranked St. Francis to a season-opening win over visiting UM-Dearborn by a score of 117-58.

McKeeman tallied 24 points on the night, but was outdone in the scoring department by teammate Antwaan Cushingberry. Cushingberry tallied 30 points and 8 assists to lead USF.

Carroll grad David Ejah added 11 points and 5 rebounds while Blackhawk Christian graduate Jalan Mull tallied 9 points and 8 assists.