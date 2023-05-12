BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Mike Woodson continues to load up on star-studded talent. On Friday, McDonald’s All-American Mackenzie Mgbako committed to the Hoosiers.

A consensus top 10 recruit in the class of 2023, the 6-foot-8 forward previously committed to Duke before reopening his recruitment.

Mgbako’s commitment is the latest addition to the Hoosiers, who are loading up on prep and transfer portal additions after losing key members like Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson. Indiana has already landed commitments from players like Kel’el Ware, a former McDonald’s All-American, and Ball State transfer Payton Sparks.