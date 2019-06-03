McClain Named CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year

by: Tyler Stevenson - Indiana Tech SID

Indiana Tech redshirt senior Glen McClain has been named the 2019 Google Cloud Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year for NAIA Baseball as awarded by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) as the association announced the 2019 Google Cloud Academic All-America® Team Monday.

 

McClain earns his second Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year nod after leading the Warriors to a sweep of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) regular season and tournament titles and a trip to the Avista NAIA World Series for the first time since 2003. McClain, who was also named the Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year in 2017, is just the sixth baseball player in the history of the CoSIDA Academic All-America® Team to garner multiple Academic All-America Team Member of the Year accolades while he was named Academic All-America® Team for the third time in his career.

 

McClain holds a 3.93 GPA as a graduate student working on his MBA while he has a 3.96 GPA as an undergraduate with a degree in Business Administration – Sport Management.

 

The Fremont, Indiana native hit .428 as a senior with 89 hits, 20 doubles, one 1 triple, 18 home runs, 38 walks and 17 hit-by-pitches while driving in 57 runs and scoring 41 times en route to being name the WHAC Player of the Year for the second straight season. He sported a .539 on-base percentage and slugged .793 while holding a .995 fielding percentage and earning the WHAC Gold Glove award for catcher.

 

McClain finishes his illustrious career as one of the best to ever don a Warrior uniform with a career slash line of .413/.499/.666 and recording 343 hits, 62 doubles, 14 triples, 40 home runs, 109 walks, 198 runs and 215 RBI.

