Matt Crable Wins MSFA Mideast League Offensive Player of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis athletic department is excited to announce that senior quarterback Matt Crable has been named the Mideast League Offensive Player of the Year for 2020-21.

Crable is from Loveland, Ohio where he graduated high school from Moeller High.

He was named the MSFA Mideast League Offensive Player of the Year, after averaging 254.8 passing yards per game, most in the Mideast League and 6th-most nationally in the NAIA. His 350-yard performance in a win over Indiana Wesleyan remains the highest yardage total in the Mideast League this season.

On Saturday, March 20 on the road against the Indiana Wesleyan University Wildcats, Crable guided the Cougars from down 13-3 to start the fourth quarter, to a come-from-behind 17-13 victory that earned the field general the MSFA Offensive Player of the Week honors.

In addition to Crable, four Cougars were named to the MSFA All-Mideast League First Team: wide receiver Dylan Hunley, offensive linemen Reece Roney and Landon Myers, and linebacker River Walsh.

Representing the Cougars on the MSFA Second Team are wide receiver Matt Kominkiewicz, linebacker Nick Lucas, and defensive back Jalen Moss while defensive lineman Ethan Vanover, defensive back Chris Colley, and kicker Jack James were honorable mentions.