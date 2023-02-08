BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Lots of eyes will be on Indiana University sophomore outfielder Carter Mathison this season, as the Homestead High School grad is coming off one of the best freshman seasons in Hoosier hardball history.

Last year Mathison mashed 19 home runs to set a new program record for freshman (the previous record was 14 set by Alex Dickerson in 2009). Those 19 homers were also second-most for a freshman in Big Ten history (Iowa’s Brad Carlson hit 21 in 1999).

Mathison also racked up 58 RBI and hit .273 with eight stolen bases – all numbers he hopes to improve this spring.

I.U. opens the season next Friday on the road against Auburn.