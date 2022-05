ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WANE) – Homestead grad Carter Mathison continues to crush opposing pitchers in his first year with Indiana baseball.

During Sunday’s game at Michigan, the freshman knocked in his 15th home run of the season. That’s a record for most home runs hit by a freshman in program history. The previous record was held by Alex Dickerson, who hit 14 homers in his freshman season in 2008.

Indiana also knocked off Michigan, 10-8, on Sunday to clinch a series win over the Wolverines.