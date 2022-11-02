FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It could very well be considered the best season in Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer history, and it certainly isn’t over as the second-seeded Mastodons are set to face fifth-seeded Youngstown State in the Horizon League tournament semifinals on Thursday at 5 p.m. in Milwaukee.

The Dons and Youngstown have played once already this season, with the Dons falling on the road to the Penguins 1-0 back on October 13.

PFW went 9-3-6 overall in the regular season and 5-1-4 in conference. They are led by Homestead graduate Samantha Castaneda, who was named Horizon League Goalie of the Year.

Head coach Jason Burr is in his ninth season and was named the Horizon League Coach of the Year.

If the Dons do win on Thursday they will advance to the conference title game on Saturday at 2 p.m.