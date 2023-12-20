PITTSBURGH (AP) — Guillermo Diaz Graham scored 13 points to lead three in double-figure scoring and Pittsburgh cruised past Purdue Fort Wayne 62-48 on Wednesday night.

Diaz Graham shot 5 of 8 from the floor, 3 of 6 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Carlton Carrington and Zack Austin added 12 points apiece for Pitt (9-3). Blake Hinson, who averages 21.7 points per game, was held to five points on 2-of-10 shooting but grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

Rasheed Bello scored 11 points and Jalen Jackson had 10 for Purdue Fort Wayne (11-2), which ended a six-game win streak.

Pitt shot 36% and Purdue Fort Wayne 34% from the floor. The Panthers outrebounded the Mastodons 54-33 and made nine more free throws.

Pitt opened on a 19-8 run and built a 31-17 halftime lead despite shooting 33% (12 of 36) from the floor that included 12 missed 3-pointers. Diaz Graham scored nine first-half points.

Purdue Fort Wayne opens its Horizon League schedule at home against Northern Kentucky on Dec. 29.

Pitt plays at Syracuse on Dec. 30 in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener.