ROCHESTER, Mich. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer team beat the Horizon League preseason favorite on Sunday (Sept. 25), topping the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 2-1 on the road.

This is the first time Purdue Fort Wayne has ever won at Oakland. The Mastodons remain undefeated in Horizon League action, moving to 2-0-1 with the win. The ‘Dons are one of two teams without a loss in league play. Wright State is the other.

The Mastodons dealt the Golden Grizzlies just their second loss to a league team in the last two seasons. Their other was to league champion Milwaukee in 2021.

It was a very possession-heavy first 30 minutes on Oakland’s home field. The ‘Dons had not registered a shot, but Oakland had only gotten two by that point. The two teams went into the locker room knotted at 0.

In minute 60, the Golden Grizzlies were issued a yellow card in the box and set up a penalty kick for the Mastodons. Bella Reitano stepped up, went left and scored. It was her first goal of the season.

Oakland found an equalizer goal in minute 76, but the score was not tied for long. Just moments later, Gigi Ricciardi scored her second goal of the year off an assist from Kelsey Gallagher.

The Golden Grizzlies had four shots between the game-winner and final horn. There was a three-shot sequence that saw Oakland hit a shot off the crossbar, leading into a corner kick that fed into another shot. Samantha Castaneda came away with her sixth win of the season behind five saves in 90 minutes. She faced 18 shots and allowed just the one goal.

It took just two shots on goal for the Mastodons to score their two goals.

Defenders Gabrielle Fanning, Lizzie Haub and Isabelle Wissel played all 90 minutes.

Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 6-2-3 2-0-1 Horizon League, while Oakland falls to 3-2-6, 0-1-2. The Mastodons will be back in action on Saturday (Oct. 1), when they welcome Milwaukee.