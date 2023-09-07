FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Both the Reitano sisters found the back of the net in a 2-2 draw against Eastern Michigan on Thursday night.

Morgan Reitano notched her third goal this season in the 20th minute to give Purdue Fort Wayne a 1-0 lead. Eastern Michigan answered back with an equalizer just three minutes later.

Younger sister Bella Reitano netted a rocket of a goal in the 59th minute to help Purdue Fort Wayne regain the lead, 2-1. However, Eastern Michigan answered again with a game-tying goal in the 72nd minute.

Purdue Fort Wayne has extended their home match unbeaten streak to 13 matches, which dates back to late 2021. The Mastodons wrap up non-conference play on Sunday at Central Michigan.