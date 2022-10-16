FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer continues to enjoy their best season in program history after topping Green Bay, 2-0, on ‘Senior Day.’

The win puts the Mastodons into a 3-way tie for first place in the Horizon League with two matches to go.

Neither side cracked the scoreboard in the first half, but Purdue Fort Wayne standout goalie Sam Castaneda made some impressive saves to prevent Green Bay from scoring.

Purdue Fort Wayne finally netted their first goal in the 48th minute thanks to Bella Reitano on a penalty kick. The Mastodons added some insurance in the 81st minute on a strike by Gigi Ricciardi.

Purdue Fort Wayne heads to Detroit Mercy on Saturday, Oct. 22 for the team’s second-to-last matchup of the regular season.