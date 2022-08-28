FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second straight match, Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer tied an opponent, 1-1. The Mastodons move to 1-1-2 after Sunday’s draw with Bellarmine.

After a scoreless first half, Mackenzie Evans knocked in the first goal of the match in the 77th minute.

Eight minutes later, Bellarmine equalized the match during a corner kick opportunity. Sophie Bish served in a high-arcing ball to Tristan Whalen, who headed in the game-tying goal with just over five minutes to go.

Bellarmine almost stole a win in the final seconds off another Whalen header, but Sam Castenada was able to collect a save to secure the draw.

Purdue Fort Wayne will stay at home for their next match when the Mastodons host Ball State on Thursday.