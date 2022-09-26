FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Year two of the Maria Marchesano era is underway with Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball holding their first official practice on Monday.

The Mastodons are coming off a 9-21 campaign, their best record since the 2014-15 season. Purdue Fort Wayne returns their top playmakers from last season, including leading scorers Shayla Sellers and Sylare Starks. Other key contributors include sisters Riley and Ryin Ott, Aubrey Stupp and Amelia Bromenschenkel.

Joining the Mastodons this season are Radford transfer Destinee Marshall and former Homestead High School standout Sydney Graber, who transfers from Central Michigan.

With several contributors back this year, Marchesano is hoping an older, more experienced Purdue Fort Wayne team can better compete in the Horizon League this winter.

Purdue Fort Wayne opens the season on Monday, Nov. 7 against Northern Ohio.