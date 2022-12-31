YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne’s offense went cold in a 60-44 loss at Youngstown State on Saturday afternoon. The Mastodons fall to 5-9 and 2-2 in Horizon League play following the loss.

Abbigail Stephens led Purdue Fort Wayne with 14 points off the bench. Stephens was the only Mastodon to score in double figures on Saturday.

After trading blows with Youngstown State in the first quarter, Purdue Fort Wayne was outscored 28-15 throughout the second and third quarters. The Mastodons converted only 18-of-63 field goals as a team.

Purdue Fort Wayne returns to the Gates Center, where the Mastodons will host IUPUI on Wednesday.