DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne used a 23-point fourth quarter to pull away from Wright State in a 72-55 win on Sunday. The Mastodons improve to 4-6 in Horizon League play following the win.

Shayla Sellers and Ryin Ott tied for the team lead with 16 points on Sunday. Amellia Bromenschenkel added 11 points.

As a team, Purdue Fort Wayne went 13-of-24 from distance, their best 3-point shooting performance since a January 2020 win over North Dakota.

Purdue Fort Wayne continues their 4-game road trip on Thursday at Oakland. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.