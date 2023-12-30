MILWAUKEE (WANE) – Trailing 55-53 with 4:04 left in regulation, Purdue Fort Wayne (9-4, 3-0) closed the game on a 12-0 run to knock off Milwaukee, 65-55.

After surrendering an and-one to Milwaukee, Destinee Marshall drilled a deep two to tie the game at 55 apiece. Amellia Bromenschenkel followed up that bucket with a go-ahead score to put the Mastodons in front for good.

Bromenschenkel led the Mastodons with 14, adding nine rebounds and five assists. Marshall and Ryin Ott both scored 11.

Purdue Fort Wayne puts their undefeated conference record on the line at reigning Horizon League champion Green Bay. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday.