Mastodons winning streak snapped at six with loss to Cleveland State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne women’s volleyball saw its six-match win streak come to an end on Monday (Feb. 22), as the Cleveland State Vikings topped the Mastodons 3-1 (25-14, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18) on the Arnie Ball Court.

Cleveland State’s offense came ready to play, as they hit .324 for the match with an opening set of .389. The Vikings jumped out to a 9-2 lead that would hold the rest of the way. The ‘Dons could not get a run going any longer than two points.

The ‘Dons got a block from Molly Mirabelli early in the second set as she made her first start in her young career. The freshman finished with a pair of kills and four blocks. CSU went on a 6-0 stretch to go up 8-4 and did not trail again. The ‘Dons brought it within two (18-16) after Madelyn Wurster had one of her 11 kills, but the Vikings got four in a row to cushion their lead. Katie Crowe had six kills on 13 swings in the second set.

Wurster had six kills in the third set, which propelled the Mastodons to a 25-23 set win. The ‘Dons used a 10-6 start to tip the scales in their favor, and Cleveland State was never able to tie the set. Purdue Fort Wayne limited the Vikings to two-point runs, never allowing anything more. The ‘Dons hit .306 in the third set and won, despite being out-hit, as CSU hit .389.

The final set of the night was one of big runs on both sides of the net. Cleveland State never trailed, but there were five ties. Crowe had two kills in a row and Mirabelli and Wurster combined for a block in a 4-0 run to tie it at 14. The Vikings responded, however, running off 11 of the final 14 points.

Crowe led the ‘Dons offensively with 15 kills and 11 digs for her 40th double-double, while Wurster was close behind at 11 kills. Purdue Fort Wayne got double-digit digs from Sidney Schiller (16, tied career-high), Rachael Crucis (12) and Crowe (11).

Cleveland State was led by 19 kills from Emily DeGeorge, one of four Vikings in double-figures.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 6-3, 6-3 Horizon League while Cleveland State moves to 5-4, 5-4. These two squads will meet again tomorrow night at 6 p.m. on the Arnie Ball Court.