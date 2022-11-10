EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team held Michigan State to one of its worst 3-point shooting efforts in recent memory in Thursday’s (Nov. 10) 85-53 loss in the Breslin Center.

The Mastodons held the Spartans to just 2-of-18 (11.1 percent) from 3-point range. It was the Spartans’ worst 3-point shooting percentage in a game since a 1-for-12 (8.3 percent) outing against Indiana on January 20, 2018.

Amellia Bromenschenkel led the way early for Purdue Fort Wayne, using momentum from her career-best 22 earlier this week. She had 11 points in the first half on 4-of-6 shooting, which is where her line finished. She was also 3-for-3 from deep. The ‘Dons were 50 percent from the floor and 55.6 percent from 3-point land in the first quarter thanks to Bromenschenkel.

The Mastodons held the Spartans to just 10 points in the second quarter and a team shooting percentage of 21.4. They were also 0-for-6 from beyond the 3-point line. Riley Ott hit a running floater on last possession of the half to cut the Spartan lead down to 11.

After Bromenschenkel fouled out, Ryin Ott took over the scoring load for the Mastodons as she tallied 13. She was 5-for-8 from the floor and 3-for-6 from 3-point range. Eight of her points came in the second half.

Jazzlyn Linbo finished with seven points and six rebounds.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 1-1 while Michigan State improves to 2-0. The Mastodons return to the Gates Sports Center for a game against Bellarmine on Sunday (Nov. 13) at 2 p.m.