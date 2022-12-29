MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team handed Robert Morris its first home loss of the season on Thursday (Dec. 29), as they took down the Colonials 52-41 in the UPMC Events Center.

RMU’s 41 points is its lowest offensive output of the season, one point less than the 42-point effort at West Virginia.

The Mastodons were led by Amellia Bromenschenkel , who recorded her second 20-point performance in a row. She was just one rebound shy of making it two-straight double-doubles. She finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Bromenschenkel led an early charge to put the Colonials on their heels. She scored the first eight points by making her first four shots. It put the ‘Dons up 8-0 and forced RMU to burn an early timeout.

The second quarter was a defensive battle for the first six minutes, with just one layup going in for each team. A quick 6-0 run for the ‘Dons put them up 19-10, but RMU finished the quarter on a 10-3 push to hold a two-point deficit heading into the locker room.

The ‘Dons held RMU to 1-for-6 from the 3-point line in the opening 20 minutes, but the Colonials held the ‘Dons to 1-for-9 to mitigate any runs.

Robert Morris took its first lead of the game at the 5:36 mark in the third quarter when Mackenzie Amalia netted a triple. From this point, the two squads traded punches until Bromenschenkel punctuated the third quarter with a step-back 3-pointer as time expired. This put the ‘Dons up four.

After the Colonials started the fourth with a layup, Bromenschenkel went on a 5-0 run of her own to force RMU into a timeout. This propelled her over the 20-point mark for the fifth time this season. The run that Bromenschenkel started ballooned to 8-0 with a layup from Jazzlyn Linbo and free throw from Destinee Marshall . This put the game out of reach for Robert Morris, as the Colonials only got two buckets in the final six minutes.

The ‘Dons out-rebounded the Colonials 37-35 and out-scored RMU 34-18 in the paint. The Mastodons held RMU to a dismal 26.0 percent from the floor and 18.2 percent from the 3-point line. They also forced the Colonials into 18 turnovers. Purdue Fort Wayne led for 36:49.

Robert Morris’ Phoenix Gedeon finished with an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.

The Mastodons improve to 4-8 on the year and start Horizon League play 2-1. Robert Morris falls to 7-5, 1-2 Horizon. The Mastodons will round out 2022 with a New Year’s Eve date at preseason Horizon League favorite Youngstown State.