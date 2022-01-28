Mastodons use strong serving night to topple Red Flash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – With 12 service aces, the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team defeated Saint Francis (PA) in four sets (22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24) on Friday, Jan. 28 on the Arnie Ball Court at the Gates Sports Center.

The 12 services aces for the Mastodons are the most for the team since recording 15 at Mount Olive on Jan. 27, 2012. The mark is also tied for ninth in program history. Princeton is the only other team in the nation this season to record 12 aces in a four-set match. They notched 12 against UC Santa Barbara on Jan. 19.

With the win, the Mastodons improve to 4-3. Saint Francis’ overall record drops to 1-4.

After the ‘Dons dropped the first set, they would open the second set with a lead as large as 14-4. During that stretch, the ‘Dons got multiple kills from Rico Wardlow , Jon Diedrich , and Vicente Ibarra . The Red Flash would not go down without a fight and put together a 17-9 run to close the ‘Dons lead to 23-21. However, the Red Flash had a service error and an attack error to close the set.

In the third set, after the ‘Dons took a 23-15 lead, the Red Flash again made a late push thanks to a 6-0 run. The run cut the ‘Dons lead to 23-21. The ‘Dons closed the set out with back-to-back points courtesy of an Ibarra kill and a Red Flash attack error.

Neither team would lead by more than three points in the fourth set. Eventually, the ‘Dons would find themselves up 24-21. With match point on the line, the Red Flash rallied off three straight kills to tie the set at 24. In response, the ‘Dons earned a kill from Kade Bontrager and a service ace from Diedrich to win the set and the match.

As a team, the ‘Dons hit .205 compared to the Red Flash’s .200.

Diedrich and Ibarra led the ‘Dons in kills with 14 and 12 each. Zach Solomon earned his second career double-double as he led in assists with 37 and was tied with Troy Gooch for the team lead in digs with 13. Solomon also had five service aces. He is the first Mastodon with five aces in a four-set match since Kade Bontrager had five against Queens on Jan. 10, 2020.

The Mastodons and Red Flash will play a second match on the Arnie Ball Court at the Gates Sports Center on Saturday, Jan. 29 (3 p.m.).