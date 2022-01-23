Mastodons use late rally to shut down Youngstown State

Deonte Billups goes up for the dunk against Youngstown State. Purdue Fort Wayne pulled off the 82-71 win on Sunday.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne moved to fourth place in the Horizon League with an 82-71 win at home over Youngstown State.

Jalon Pipkins led the Mastodons with 19 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers. Damion Chong-Qui, Jarred Godfrey and Bobby Planutis also finished in double figures.

Purdue Fort Wayne and Youngstown State were tied at 59 with 6:52 to go in regulation. The Mastodons then outscored the Penguins, 23-12 in the final minutes to secure the win.

Purdue Fort Wayne begins a 2-game road trip next Friday at Northern Kentucky.

