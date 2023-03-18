FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne topped ninth-ranked Loyola Chicago in a five set thriller on Saturday afternoon at the Gates Center.

Jon Diedrich, who recently surpassed 1,000 career kills, led the Mastodons with a team-high 19 kills. Bryce Walker also finished with double-digit kills with 14. Sergio Carrillo also picked up 40 assists in the win.

The Mastodons improve to 13-9 on the season, including a 4-4 record in MIVA conference play.

Purdue Fort Wayne will stay home for their next match against McKendree on Thursday, with a start time of 7 p.m.