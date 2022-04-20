CHICAGO (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne, ranked 15th in the latest national poll, swept no. 11 Loyola 3-0 (32-30, 25-23, 27-25) in the MIVA semifinals on Wednesday night in Chicago to advance to the conference championship match on Saturday.

The Dons will now play in Muncie against seventh-ranked Ball State for the conference title. The match is set for 7 p.m. at Worthen Arena. These two met twice during the regular season, with the Cardinals winning both matches – 3-2 on February 17 in Muncie, and 3-1 April 9 at the Gates Center.

Jon Diedrich paced the Dons with 16 kills against the Ramblers, while Rico Wardlow added 15. The Dons are now 17-12 overall this season.