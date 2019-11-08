Mastodons top Manchester in home opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - After only allowing UIC to make one basket in the first half, the Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team defeated Horizon League foe UIC 61-50 on Thursday (Nov. 7).

The Mastodons got the offense rolling from the opening tip, with Hannah Albrecht banging home a trey to open up the scoring. Jazzy Hughes capped off the opening run with a steal and a transition layup that put the 'Dons up 12-0, forcing a UIC timeout. Purdue Fort Wayne's defense held the Flames scoreless for the 7:37 of the game, and without a basket for the entirety of the first quarter.

UIC cut the lead to 11 after a 3-point play, but Michelle Nicholls knocked in two 3-pointers and converted all three free throws after being fouled outside the arc to mark a solo nine-point run. By halftime, the 'Dons had amassed a 29-8 lead, which was the largest of the afternoon. They held UIC to a dismal 6.3 percent shooting in the first 20 minutes.

The Flames used the third quarter to reset their offense, as they cut the lead to as small as five points with 23 seconds left in the quarter. Riley Ott brought the Mastodon lead back up to seven with 0:07 left.

Nicholls drained her third and final trey less than a minute into the fourth quarter. She finished 3 of 5 from downtown. The 'Dons extended the lead to as large as 15 after Ott corralled her own rebound on a missed 3-pointer and converted the subsequent layup.

Nicholls led all scorers with 18 points. Ott was next for the 'Dons with 15, and Albrecht was the last in double-figures with 12. Albrecht also dished out six assists, which ties her career high.

Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 2-0, while UIC falls to 0-1. The Mastodons will take Arnie Ball Court again on Tuesday (Nov. 12) as the Ball State Cardinals head up to Fort Wayne to renew the I-69 rivalry.