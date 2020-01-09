Mastodons top Leathernecks on the road

MACOMB, Ill. – Purdue Fort Wayne limited Western Illinois to 39.4 percent shooting to pick up a 77-69 Summit League men’s basketball victory on Wednesday (Jan. 8) evening at Western Hall.

A double-double of 26 points and a career-high 13 rebounds from Jarred Godfrey and a career-high 19 points from freshman Deonte Billups were also keys to the Mastodon victory.

Billups did most of his damage in the first half. He finished 8-of-9 from the floor in the game but scored 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the first. He had a healthy cheering section with dozens of supporters making the 90-minute trip from Moline, Illinois to watch his best game as a Mastodon. All of Billups’ points, with the exception of a 3-pointer, came in the paint.

All seven lead changes and one tie came in the first half.

While the ‘Dons led for more than 13 minutes in the first 20 minutes, the first half featured all seven lead changes. The ‘Dons went to the break up 41-40.

The visitors opened the second half on an 18-5 run. Godfrey had 10 of the points including eight straight at one point. WIU went 2-of-10 in the stretch. The Mastodons opened a lead as large as 15 in the second half and limited WIU to 11-of-33 shooting in the half.

In the contest, Godfrey went over 500 points for his career.

Brian Patrick finished a point short of a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Mastodons held a 47-32 advantage on the glass. The ‘Dons grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, making it eight straight games the Mastodons have reached double-digits on the offensive glass.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished with a season-high 52 points in the paint.

The ‘Dons improve to 9-9 (2-1 Summit League). Western Illinois falls to 4-10 (1-3 Summit League).

Purdue Fort Wayne is back in action on Saturday (Jan. 11) in a 7 p.m. tip against South Dakota State. The contest will be played at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Tickets for youth basketball players, coaches and families are a special price of just $5 for the contest.