GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Purdue Fort Wayne knocked down 13 3-pointers in a 74-55 Horizon League men’s basketball victory at Green Bay on Friday (Feb. 18) evening.

The win is the Mastodons’ sixth straight victory, all league wins. The last time the ‘Dons won six straight league games was in January and February of 2015 when they won seven in a row.

Damian Chong Qui led the Mastodons with 16 points thanks to four 3-pointers. He dished out five of the Mastodons’ 19 assists. Deonte Billups tied a season-high with five 3-pointers for 15 points. He was one of several Mastodon bench players to receive significant time on Friday. He played 22 minutes while JoJo Peterson played a career-high 24 minutes and Johnathan DeJurnett played a season-high 19 minutes.

The ‘Dons led by as many as 15 in the first half thanks to making 7-of-14 from long range. Four Mastodons had multiple baskets in the first half. Green Bay never seriously threatened in the second half with dunks by DeJurnett, Ra Kpedi and Jalon Pipkins highlighting the final 20 minutes. Pipkins finished was the third Mastodon in double-digits, finishing with 13 points.

The Mastodons continued their stifling defense. Green Bay made only 37.3 percent (19-of-51) of their attempts on the night and turned the ball over 16 times. The ‘Dons recorded 11 steals, reaching double-digit steals in a game for the 13th time this season. The Mastodons have now held an opponent to 62 points or fewer 12 times this year.

Kamari McGee led Green bay with 19 points.

Jarred Godfrey finished with nine points to bring his career total to 1,520 points. He will likely take over fourth place in school history on Sunday at Milwaukee. Mo Evans is currently in fourth place in program history with 1,522 points from 2013-17.

The ‘Dons improve to 17-10 (12-6 Horizon). The Phoenix fall to 4-22 (3-14 Horizon). The ‘Dons head to Milwaukee on Sunday (Feb. 20) to face the Panthers.