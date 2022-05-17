FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne picked up a 4-2 win over Butler on Tuesday (May 17) in non-league play at Mastodon Field.

The Mastodon pitching staff allowed just one hit and one walk over the final six innings. Braxton Wilson threw two perfect innings to get the win. He is 2-2. Mitchell Spencer , Brian Skelton , JD Deany and Rex Stills each tossed a scoreless frame. Stills picked up his first career save.

All of the home squad’s runs came in the fourth inning. Cade Nelis and Dylan Stewart each knocked in a run. Karter Hann finished 3-fo-4 in the game with a two-RBI double in the frame.

Mastodon hitters worked seven walks. Ben Higgins had a pair of walks.

Senior Jack Lang played his 200th game in program history. He is only the third Mastodon to ever reach the 200 plateau. Lang walked and scored in the fourth.

GAME NOTES

» Purdue Fort Wayne pitchers faced 34 Butler hitters in the game, allowing 14 ground balls and eight fly balls while striking out four.

» Tuesday was Purdue Fort Wayne’s final home game of the season.

» Butler was led offensively by Travis Holt, who went 2-for-4.

» John MacCauley is 3-4 after suffering the loss for Butler.

» The Mastodons improve to 17-33. Butler falls to 18-34-1.

ON DECK

» The ‘Dons travel to Akron this weekend for a three-game non-league series to close out regular season play.