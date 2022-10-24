FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just two weeks remain until Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball hits the hardwood for the first time in the 2022-23 season. Before the season tips off, the Mastodons held their annual luncheon at “Birdies” within the Bradley hotel on Monday.

Expectations are as high as they’ve been during the Jon Coffman era, who’s in his ninth season leading Purdue Fort Wayne. The Mastodons were picked to finish as Horizon League co-champions in the preseason coaches poll. Coffman believes there will be a target on the team’s back.

Purdue Fort Wayne opens the season on Nov. 7 at Michigan.