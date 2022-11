FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Amellia Bromenschenkel tallied a game-high 22 points the Mastodons topped visiting Goshen College 90-45 to open the 2022-23 season at the Hilliard Gates Sports Center on Monday night.

Homestead grad Sylare Starks tallied five points while fellow Fort Wayne native Sydney Graber had 4 points and 5 rebounds in her PFW debut.

Next up, the Dons hit the road to play at Michigan State on Thursday night.