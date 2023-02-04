DETROIT – Purdue Fort Wayne was looking to take both games in their weekend trip through the Detroit Metropolitan Area after winning at Oakland on Thursday, however, Saturday’s (Feb. 4) contest at Detroit Mercy went to the Titans 85-52.

Detroit Mercy didn’t extend their lead until late in the first half, finishing the period on a 12-0 run to turn a 26-24 Titan lead to double-digits at the break. It was a 15-0 Detroit Mercy push in the second half that put the game away.

Bobby Planutis lead the ‘Dons with 11 points. Jarred Godfrey had 10 points. Antoine Davis had a game-high 32 points for the Titans. He helped Detroit Mercy shoot 51.5 percent (35-of-68) in the game.

The Titans improve to 10-15 (6-8 Horizon League). The ‘Dons fall to 15-10 (7-7 Horizon League). The ‘Dons are back in action on Friday (Feb. 10) evening against Youngstown State at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.