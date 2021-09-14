Mastodons swept by Toledo on volleyball court

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne’s Rachael Crucis recorded the 1,000th dig of her career on Tuesday (Sept. 14) in the Mastodon women’s volleyball team’s 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-23) loss to Toledo.

The Mastodons opened the mid-week game with a celebration of Katie Crowe’s 1,000th kill, which she attained last spring against Youngstown State.

In the opening set, the Mastodons had a 4-1 run near the midway point to cut the Rockets’ lead to one. After Joanna Larsen got a kill, she and Ramei Jackson combined for a block. After the timeout, Toledo scored eight in a row. Purdue Fort Wayne answered with a 7-1 stretch of their own that featured a pair of blocks from Claire Pape, but the Rockets ultimately took the set. The ‘Dons held off two set points thanks to kills from Larsen and Maggie Castleman. Crucis recorded eight digs in the first set, with her 1,000th being the fifth.

After the break, Toledo used multiple small runs to build up a 21-11 lead. The Rockets had five set point opportunities before cashing in on the last. Pape and Crowe got a block and Viviana Lefherz got a kill in this 4-0 Mastodon push at the end of the set.

Toledo jumped out to another lead early in the third, but the Mastodons clawed back to an even 9-9 draw after a kill from Jackson and a Rocket hitting error. The ‘Dons had a 7-3 run that featured three kills from Crowe, an ace from Crucis and a block from Pape and Castleman. The Rockets finished the match on a 8-2 run.

Crucis finished with a match-high 16 digs, out-pacing Ryann Jaqua of Toledo, who had 14. Crowe led the team with 13 kills. Pape had four blocks.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 2-8, while Toledo improves to 8-2. The Mastodons are back in action on Friday in the Stacey Clark Classic hosted by No. 9 Purdue. They will start their weekend with a 12:30 p.m. match against No. 22 Tennessee. The ‘Dons and Boilermakers will meet at 7:30 on BTN+.