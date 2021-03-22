Mastodons swept by Milwaukee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne women’s volleyball celebrated the last regular season home matches for its seniors Julia Wayer and Sydney Boerst. The Mastodons dropped a pair of matches to Milwaukee 3-1 (25-18, 13-25, 27-25, 28-26) and 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 27-25).

The Mastodons fall to 10-6, 10-6 Horizon League while Milwaukee improves to 8-6, 8-6. The fourth-seeded ‘Dons will take the court again on Sunday (March 29) in the Horizon League Championship semifinal at top seeded Wright State.

MATCH 1

In the first match of the day, Milwaukee came out swinging, taking the first set after holding the Mastodons to an .073 hitting percentage. The ‘Dons had 7-2 run midway through the set, but MKE finished the frame on a 9-2 run of its own.

The Mastodons did the same to the Panthers in the second set to the nth degree, keeping Milwaukee negative in the hitting column. The Panthers had seven kills and 12 hitting errors for a -.128 clip. Milwaukee took the first point of the set, but the ‘Dons then went on an 11-0 run, and from that point it was all ‘Dons. Purdue Fort Wayne led 21-6 before emptying the bench. Milwaukee had five of their seven kills after this point. By the end of the set, there was only one starter left on the court.

The third set was as close as any this season, but only at the end. Milwaukee led 21-14, but Purdue Fort Wayne went on a 9-2 run to knot it at 23. The Mastodons had a set point opportunity, but Milwaukee took the final three points of the set.

The ‘Dons took an 18-13 lead in the fourth set, but Milwaukee countered with an 8-2 run to go up 21-20. The two teams traded points the rest of the way with two straight points at the end of the match.

Katie Crowe, Madelyn Wurster and Boerst were in double figures with 12, 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Rachael Crucis, Sidney Schiller and Madison Gates reached double-digit digs with 20, 17 and 15.

MATCH 2

Crowe and Gates got double-doubles in the rematch. Crowe had 13 kills and 13 digs while Gates had 23 assists and 12 digs.

Milwaukee ran way with the first set with two big runs: one of five to go up 19-15 and a 5-1 run to close the set. The second was similar, as the Panthers used a 9-2 run to start and a 6-0 run to go up 20-15. The Mastodons held off three set points, but ultimately Milwaukee took the frame.

Another hot start for Milwaukee in the third set gave the Panthers a 10-3 advantage to start the third set. The ‘Dons went on a 7-2 run to tie it and an 8-2 run later on to go up three, but MKE went on a 7-1 push to take the edge. The ‘Dons rattled off four in a row to go up 24-23, but Milwaukee staved off the set point opportunities and took four of the last five.

Crucis had another good match in the back row, finishing with a game-high 23 digs.