FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Mastodon softball team dropped both games of a doubleheader to Kent State on Tuesday (March 29) afternoon.

GAME 1 | Kent State 11, Purdue Fort Wayne 1

Camryn Mosher went 1-for-2 with an RBI for the Mastodons in the opener. The run batted in came in the second inning. It scored Alise Hale from second base.

Jadelyn Johnson (0-4) got the ball to start for Purdue Fort Wayne and took the loss.

Brayden Lickey added a walk for the ‘Dons.

Kent State scored three runs in the first and fourth innings. They scored four in the second and one in the fifth.

GAME NOTES

» Kent State was led offensively by Madyson Cole, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs.

» Andrea Scali led the Golden Flashes’ pitching staff, throwing five innings of one-run ball.

GAME 2 | Kent State 8, Purdue Fort Wayne 0

Senior Shaina Eyre (1-8) started and took the loss in the circle for Purdue Fort Wayne (4-21).

Epiphany Hang led the way offensively for the Mastodons, going 1-for-2 in the ballgame.

Purdue Fort Wayne did not advance a runner past second base in the game. The Mastodons went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position, last placing a runner as far as second in the third, when junior Thais Uyema made it into scoring position with nobody out.

GAME NOTES

» Purdue Fort Wayne pitchers limited Kent State to just 2-for-11 (.182) with runners in scoring position.

» Hang led the Mastodons at the plate, going 1-for-2.

» Kent State was led offensively by freshman Dylan Robertson, who went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs.

» Kylie Ringler led the Golden Flashes’ pitching staff, throwing five shutout innings.

UP NEXT

Purdue Fort Wayne will return to league play on Friday (April 1) at approximately 4 p.m. It will follow a Mastodon baseball game against Wright State at noon.