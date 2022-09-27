FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s volleyball team dropped a Horizon League match with Green Bay on Tuesday (Sept. 27) in three sets (25-21, 25-17, 25-16).

The Mastodons went up 12-10 in the first set and forced Green Bay into a timeout, but the Phoenix jumped ahead 17-14. The ‘Dons rattled off six straight, including two aces from Sidney Schiller. They led 20-17, but Green Bay’s second timeout proved useful, as they finished the frame on an 8-1 run.

There was only one lead change in the second set. It came when Green Bay took a 2-1 lead. The Phoenix did not trail from that point on. A 4-0 run for the ‘Dons with four kills was the highlight of the frame.

In set three, the ‘Dons had a 4-0 run behind LonDynn Betts’ service, which included an ace to tie it up at 14. From there, however, Green Bay went on a 11-2 run to close the match.

Schiller had 10 kills to lead the Mastodons. Rachael Crucis had a team-high 13 digs.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 5-9, 1-2 Horizon League while Green Bay remains unbeaten in league play at 13-5, 4-0. The Mastodons will return to the court on Friday (Sept. 30) at Robert Morris.