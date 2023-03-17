FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Jon Diedrich joined the 1,000-kill club on Friday night (March 17), but the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team fell to No. 14 Charleston 30-28, 25-21, 25-23.

With his ninth kill against the Golden Eagles, he joined the annals of Mastodon greats to eclipse the 1,000 mark. He is the first Mastodon since Pelegrin Vargas (2017-21) to join the club.

Diedrich finished with 14 kills on a very efficient .458 hitting percentage. Mark Frazier (12) and Bryce Walker (10) joined Diedrich in double-figures.

After the visiting Golden Eagles took the opening set 30-28, momentum shifted away from the Mastodons. Charleston responded from down 8-3 in the opening set.

The Mastodons held off three set points in set two, but did not stave off the six needed to send the set to extras.

The Mastodons were up 22-18 in the third set, but Charleston rattled off seven of the last eight to take the match.

The Golden Eagles hit .447 as a team while Purdue Fort Wayne hit .248. Garret Schnitker had 14 kills with a .542 hitting clip.

Charleston improves to 18-2. Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 12-9 and will return to MIVA play tomorrow night (March 18) with Loyola Chicago at 5 p.m.