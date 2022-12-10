SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jarred Godfrey finished with a line of 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 65-61 victory at Missouri Valley Conference member Missouri State on Saturday (Dec. 10).

Godfrey’s 17 points gives him 1,766 for his career, moving into third all-time in points in program history. He passed Sean Gibson’s 1,765 points from 1989-93.

The win for the Mastodons is their first over a Missouri Valley Conference member in exactly nine years. The last win came on a 65-61 decision at Bradley on Dec. 10, 2013.

The ‘Dons used a 20-4 run at the end of the first half and the start of the second half to go up 43-33 with 14:02 left in the game. It started with a 7-0 run at the end of the first half to put the ‘Dons up 30-29 at the break. Deonte Billups capped the second-half portion of the run with a 3-pointer. It came just before Godfrey made a trey and Johnathan DeJurnett scored four straight points off the bench.

The Bears rallied back and took a pair of leads in the game, but their final lead came at 55-52 with 4:55 left. Godfrey was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all free throws to tie the game. The final tie of the game came at 57-57 with 1:55 remaining. Godfrey then cruised to the paint for an easy layup to put the ‘Dons up. Then the next offensive possession saw Godfrey drive to the basket once again, but this time when the double-team came he dished to Ra Kpedi who threw it down with authority on a two-handed slam.

Godfrey was one of 10 Mastodons to record a basket in the game. Billups was the only other Mastodon in double-digits with 12. Kpedi finished with eight points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

The ‘Dons shot 47.2 percent (25-of-53). They limited the Bears to 7-of-41 from three. Chance Moore had a game-high 23 points for Missouri State.

Missouri State entered the game at 141 in the KenPom rankings. The Mastodons’ last win against a top 150 KenPom opponent was in the 2020 Summit League Tournament Quarterfinals against South Dakota State. The last non-league win over a KenPom top 150 win was over Akron on Dec. 5, 2018. The last road win over a top 150 team was at Indiana on Dec. 18, 2017.

The Bears are now 4-6. The ‘Dons improve to 7-4. Purdue Fort Wayne will take a week off for finals before returning to the court on Monday, Dec. 19 for the Indiana Classic presented by Holiday Inn. The event at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will feature four games over two days. The ‘Dons will play Texas A&M Commerce at 7 p.m. on Monday and Southern Indiana at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. IUPUI will play Southern Indiana at 4 p.m. on Monday and Texas A&M Commerce on Tuesday at 4 p.m.