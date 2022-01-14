Mastodons sweep Maryville in home opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team won its home opener against Maryville in straight sets (25-21, 25-16, 25-15) on Friday, Jan. 14 on Arnie Ball Court in the Gates Sports Center.

With the win, the ‘Dons record improves to 2-1 overall. In addition, the ‘Dons are now 6-1 in home openers under head coach Ryan Perrotte . The Saints are now 0-3.

After Maryville took a 15-14 lead in the first set, the ‘Dons finished the first set on an 11-6 run. In that run, the ‘Dons had two kills from Jon Diedrich , along with kills from Cody Johnson and Kade Bontrager .

In the second set, the ‘Dons found themselves in a similar situation, this time down 14-13. They would once again rally back and ended the set on a 12-3 run. In that run, the ‘Dons earned service aces from Diedrich and Mercado, along with two kills each from Diedrich and Bryce Walker . The ‘Dons would use the momentum from set two to secure set three and the win.

As a team, the ‘Dons hit .420, including a .652 hitting percentage in the third set. The Saints hit .125 for the match.

Diedrich (15), Walker (11) and Bontrager (10) all earned double digit kills on the match. Walker led the ‘Dons in hitting percentage at .643. Sean Califf led the ‘Dons in assists with 39, while Diedrich and Troy Gooch each had eight digs.

The Mastodons will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 20 (7 p.m.) against George Mason on Arnie Ball Court in the Gates Sports Center.